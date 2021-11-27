Taiwanese journalist lodges protest after Asian American Journalists Association states Taiwan as China's province

Taipei [Taiwan], November 27 (ANI): The Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) has invited criticism after it listed Taiwan as a "province of China" in its 'style guide'.

Taiwanese journalist and member of the AAJA, William Yang said that he "strongly disagrees" with its "so-called guide" for Taiwan, Taiwan News reported.

Yang also pointed out that AAJA description of Taiwan would be "heavily contested by experts focusing on Taiwan."

In its style guide, the AAJA appears to be taking the stance of the Communist Party of China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan.

As reported by Taiwan News, the style guide predicts that although an invasion by China is a possibility, it "recedes with time and US protection."



The authors describe the 2 million Chinese who fled with the Kuomintang (KMT) to Taiwan after the Chinese Civil War as displacing "native Taiwanese."

This came as Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has increased military incursions in the democratic island.

Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China.

Despite being governed separately for more than seven decades, China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

In other similar developments on Taiwan, China has urged the US to stop providing a platform to "Taiwan independence" forces after US President Joe Biden's decision of extending an invitation to Taiwan for forthcoming online 'Democracy Summit'.

"China firmly opposes the US's invitation to the Taiwan authorities to participate in the so-called Democracy Summit," China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was quoted as saying by Radio Free Asia. (ANI)

