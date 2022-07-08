Taken up with Canberra: MEA on reports of Australian Army Sikh contingent at pro-Khalistan event

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Amid reports that a Sikh contingent from the Australian Defence Forces was spotted at an event in New South Wales that had pro-Khalistan banners, the government said on Thursday that the matter has been taken with the Australian government.

"We came to know there was an instance. We have taken it up with the Australian government. It pertained to some soldiers of Australia. Talks are being held, don't have more details," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at the weekly media briefing in response to a query.

The media reports said that Indian-Australians were disturbed last month by the participation of the Australian Army Sikh delegation at the event which had Khalistani banners and posters. (ANI)