Taking strong, traditional friendship forward: Jaishankar welcomes Serbian counterpart Nikola Selokovic to India

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic here on Sunday.

"Welcome FM of Serbia Nikola Selakovic to India. Taking a strong, traditional friendship forward," Jaishankar tweeted.

Selakovic arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit.



Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet: "Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, arrived in New Delhi on Monday.

"Selakovic is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today at Hyderabad House. Both leaders will focus on enhancing bilateral relations.

Later in the evening before concluding his visit, he will call on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (ANI)

