Taliban abducts 6 tribal elders in northern Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec 10 (ANI): At least six tribal elders were abducted by the Taliban in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, Jowzjan province's governor confirmed.

The six elders were abducted on the Jowzjan-Balkh highway on Tuesday afternoon (local time), provincial governor's spokesperson Mohammad Maruf Azar said, as cited by Tolo News.

Further details are awaited.

The incident has come at a time when the Taliban and the American negotiators have resumed talks aimed at ending the war in Afghanistan. (ANI)

