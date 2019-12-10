Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec 10 (ANI): At least six tribal elders were abducted by the Taliban in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, Jowzjan province's governor confirmed.
The six elders were abducted on the Jowzjan-Balkh highway on Tuesday afternoon (local time), provincial governor's spokesperson Mohammad Maruf Azar said, as cited by Tolo News.
Further details are awaited.
The incident has come at a time when the Taliban and the American negotiators have resumed talks aimed at ending the war in Afghanistan. (ANI)
Taliban abducts 6 tribal elders in northern Afghanistan
ANI | Updated: Dec 10, 2019 18:58 IST
