Taliban announces 3-day ceasefire in Afghanistan on occasion of Eid

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 24 (ANI): Taliban on Saturday announced a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to Tolo News report, a statement issued by the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter said that the Taliban will not stage any attack on 'enemy' forces, but will maintain the right to defend itself against potential threats.

The announcement was promptly welcomed by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who said he has instructed Afghan Forces to comply with the three-days truce.

"I welcome the ceasefire announcement by the Taliban. The Afghan government extends the offer of peace. As Commander-in-Chief I have instructed ANDSF to comply with the three-days truce and to defend only if attacked. Further details will be given in my speech tomorrow morning," tweeted Ghani.

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, too welcomed the announcement, while adding that 'other positive steps should immediately follow'.

"We welcome the Taliban's decision to observe a ceasefire during Eid, as well as the Afghan government announcement reciprocating and announcing its own ceasefire," said Khalilzad in a series of tweets.

"Other positive steps should immediately follow: the release of remaining prisoners as specified in the US-Taliban agreement by both sides, no returning to high levels of violence, and an agreement on a new date for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations," he said in another tweet.

This comes after a dramatic increase in violence in the country in recent months. (ANI)

