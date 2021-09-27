Taliban appreciates Pakistan for supporting Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 27 (ANI): Taliban on Sunday appreciated Pakistan for supporting its government, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan internationally.

Taliban spokesman and Afghanistan's Acting Deputy Information Minister Zabihullah Mujahid in an interview to Pakistan Television noted that Pakistan had demanded of the international community to establish better ties with Afghanistan, reported Geo News.

"Pakistan is our neighbouring country and Afghanistan is thankful for Pakistan's stance regarding Afghanistan," he said.

Mujahid said Afghanistan would be further connected by road to Peshawar and different cities of Pakistan.

To a question, he said the desecration of the Pakistani flag at the Afghan border was an unfortunate incident.

The acting deputy minister assured the media that action would be taken against anybody who would damage relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, reported Geo News.



To a question, he said if an invitation was extended to the Afghan leadership for a visit to Pakistan, it would be considered.

Mujahid also said Afghanistan wants good relations with other countries and desires to expand trade and economic ties, reported Geo News.

"We hope that our neighbouring countries will continue to extend support to Afghanistan internationally," he said, noting that many countries had also raised their voices "in our favour" at international forums and in conversations with US representatives.

Acting Deputy Information Minister also claimed that war had ended in Panjshir and "we do not desire war with anybody".

The time has come for the Afghan nation to work for the progress and prosperity of Afghanistan, he said, reported Geo News.

After achieving peace in Afghanistan our priority was to expand trade with other countries, he added.

The Taliban spokesman warned of action if any group attacks Afghanistan or fights with the government. (ANI)

