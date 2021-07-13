Taliban are guided by Pakistan's special forces, says Afghan First Vice President Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 13 (ANI): First Vice President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh on Monday said that the Taliban are guided by special units of the Pakistani army.

Saleh wrote on his Facebook page that from the organizational point of view, the Taliban are divided into three sections, the first of which is guided by Pakistan's special anti-terrorist cells, reported Tolo News.

In part of this article, he wrote: "From an organizational point of view, the strength of the enemy is divided into three parts-- The first section deals with trained personnel directly guided by special Pakistani counter-insurgency units/nuclei from Peshawar-Quetta and elsewhere. Google communication tools and maps make it very easy. The second part is the local parts that work under the name of the military commission, and they do not play many roles except by extorting money from the people and imposing parties on the local people. The third part is the recent recruits and summonses who have no morals."

The withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan created a very immediate vacuum, "but that government forces were in order," said Saleh, reported Tolo News.

Further, he added that if the Taliban gain more land, they will still not be able to rule the country, and the people are suffering in areas under Taliban control.



Moreover, some members of the House of Representatives said that men and women must take up arms and stand up for the preservation of the system and the achievements of the past decades, reported Tolo News.

Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said, "I ask all respected lawyers to stand bravely by your people and fight the enemy for your material and spiritual possessions."

"Let's unite and stand by the security forces," said Reyhaneh Azad, a Daikundi MP.

The Members of Parliament accused the Taliban of violating the human rights of the people in a number of districts they have just reached.

"Why are the UN, human rights organizations, silent on the Afghan issue?" said Gul Ahmad Nourzad, a Nimroz MP.

Earlier, Taliban attacks on several security outposts in Ghazni city were pushed back on Sunday morning. (ANI)

