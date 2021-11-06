Taliban arrest two persons suspected of killing female activists in Afghanistan: Reports

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 6 (ANI): Two suspects have been arrested by the Taliban in the murder of four female activists in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the northern Balkh province, reported Sputnik.



Unidentified persons shot four women engaged in human rights activities, in particular, fighting for women's rights in Afghanistan, said Sputnik citing a source in Balkh province.

Various violent incidents against women have emerged from the Taliban since the group took control of Afghanistan after the fall of the government in August.

Despite repeated calls from all around the world, the Taliban have failed to deliver its promises on women safety and their assurance of an inclusive government. (ANI)

