Taliban arrests owner of Afghan based media

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 27 (ANI): Taliban on Sunday arrested Haji Arif Noori, owner of Afghanistan based satellite television network from his house in Kabul, local media reported.

"Haji Arif Noori, owner of Noorin TV, was arrested by Islamic Emirate forces this afternoon from his house in Kabul's PD4, Hujatullah Mujadedi, head of the Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association said. It is not clear why he was arrested, Mujadedi said," Tolo News tweeted.

Attacks on media have increased post the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. A Kabul-based reporter, Javid Yousufi was stabbed earlier this month by multiple people.



Earlier this month, at least five cases of violence against journalists were recorded in several provinces, Tolo News reported citing Afghanistan's National Journalists Union (ANJU).

The cases were recorded in Kabul, Balk, Takhar and Kunduz provinces, the union said.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.

The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

