Taliban attack kills 13 members of public uprising forces in Afghanistan's Badghis

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 24 (ANI): At least 13 members of public uprising forces were killed in a Taliban attack on their outpost in Badghis province on Thursday evening.

Tolo News, citing a provincial council member Bahauddin Qadesi, reported that the attack took place on their outpost on the outskirts of Qala-e-Naw city, the center of Badghis province and that 10 members of the pubic uprising forces are missing.

The public uprising forces are part of the pro-government forces who fight under the Afghan government's structure to help the National Defense and Security Forces in maintaining the security of different areas.

The outlet reported that while security forces have confirmed the incident, they did not confirm the casualties.

Shir Aqa Alokozai, a security officer at Badghis police headquarters, was quoted as saying that the Taliban captured the outpost with the help of infiltrators within the force.

The report noted the "rapid increase" in attacks by the Taliban over the last week has claimed the lives of at least 100 members of Afghan security forces. (ANI)

