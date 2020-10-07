Taliban attack on checkpoint in Zabul kills six security officers

Zabul [Afghanistan], October 7 (ANI): At least six security force members were killed in an attack by the Taliban on a security checkpoint in Shahr-e-Safa district in Zabul on Tuesday night.



"At least six security force members were killed in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in Shahr-e-Safa district in Zabul province on Tuesday night, a security source said," TOLOnews reported.

The Taliban carried out another bomb attack in Kabul the same night at a security post of the national army, in the Yakhchal area of Greshk district, killing four soldiers and injuring three. (ANI)

