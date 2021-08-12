Taliban believes it can gain governance through force: Pentagon

Washington DC [US], August 12 (ANI): Pentagon has said the continued advance by the Taliban is evidence its leaders believe they can take over Afghanistan by force rather than engaging in negotiations.

This comes as US intelligence report suggests that the Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days and possibly take it over within 90.

Addressing a presser on Wednesday, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said, "The Taliban continues to advance and to assume control of district and provincial centers that clearly indicate that they believe it is possible to gain governance through force, through brutality, through violence, through oppression, which is at great odds with their previously stated goal of actually wanting to participate in a negotiated political solution."



The spokesperson was answering questions about the Taliban's growing offensive and the role that the US can play to fix the deteriorating security situation.

"We continue to monitor the situation in Afghanistan closely. We are mindful of the deteriorating security situation. And our focus right now remains on supporting the Afghan forces in the field where and when feasible we can from the air, as well as completing our drawdown in a safe and orderly way," Kirby said.

He said it is primarily up to Afghan forces to use the resources and advantages available to them to maintain control of the country.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden had said that he does not regret his decision to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan amid the Taliban offensive which till now has captured eight provinces. Biden urged Afghanistan's leaders to unite and "fight for their nation" against the Taliban.

On Wednesday, the United Nations reported that nearly 390,000 Afghans have been displaced by conflict this year, with a huge spike since May, when the United States initially agreed with the Taliban to withdraw its troops from the country. (ANI)

