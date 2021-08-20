'Taliban can't ignore our progress, struggles over past 20 years' , says worried Afghan women

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Worried over their future under the Taliban regime, women in Afghanistan protested against the terrorist group expressing concerns over how they would be represented in any future government in the war-torn country.

A number of women who have been working in government and non-government agencies demonstrated and demanded that their rights should be protected in any future government, according to TOLO News.

This development comes after the Taliban said that it has begun discussing the formation of a new government.

"The people, the government, and any official who is to form a state in the future cannot ignore the women of Afghanistan. We will not relinquish our right to education, the right to work, and our right to political and social participation," TOLO News quoting Fariha Esar, a human rights activist reported.

"Afghan women fought and achieved these rights and these values," said Rahima Radmanesh, another activist.



According to TOLO News, the protesters said the Taliban cannot ignore the progress of women and their struggles over the past 20 years.

"We have worked hard for twenty years and will not go back," said human rights activist Shukria Mashaal.

"We do not want an imposed government. It must be based on the will of the Afghan citizens," said another activist.

Taliban in their first press conference after taking control of Afghanistan said that the rights of women will be "respected with the framework of Islamic law." Despite it, several women journalists in Afghanistan have said that they are being barred from working by the group.

The Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid assured that the group is committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. "Taliban are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women."

Taliban had also announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law. (ANI)

