Kabul [Afghanistan], October 5 (ANI): The Taliban on Tuesday captured 11 terrorists affiliated with Islamic State (IS) group in Kabul, Afghanistan, said a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, Qari Sayed Khosti.
The Taliban on Monday captured IS operatives from the Bagh-e-Daud area, Xinhua reported.
The arrests happened after a bomb blast in Kabul on Sunday.
The bomb blast, which targeted a memorial service inside a mosque, reportedly killed eight and injured 20, Xinhua reported. (ANI)
Taliban capture 11 IS-affiliated terrorists in Kabul
ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2021 15:06 IST
