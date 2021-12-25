Taliban claim to dissociate nearly 2,000 affiliates for misbehaviour

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 25 (ANI): The Taliban on Friday claimed to have dissociated nearly 2,000 affiliates for misbehaviour, including provincial heads of some directorates.

Officials of the purification commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that they have dissociated 1,895 Taliban affiliates due to their misbehaviour, reported Khaama Press.

A spokesperson of IEA Inamullah Samangani in a Twitter post said that provincial heads of some directorates are also among those whose memberships have been dissolved.



"Cases of most of these people have been referred to courts and a large number of ill-bred people left IEA after the commission was created," read his Twitter post.

Samangani added that the officials and rank and file were dissociated after the investigations of the purification commission, reported Khaama Press.

Purification commission, a newly created administration of IEA, observes the Taliban affiliates who misbehave with common people and do not abide by the rules.

Earlier, the Taliban's supreme leader Mullah Hebtullah Akhundzada had asked Taliban officials to identify influential people and dissociate them from their rankings.

In the meantime, the head of the purification commission, Lutfullah Hakimi, has been asking people to cooperate with them in identifying those who misuse the name of the Taliban and misbehave with people, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

