Taliban claims to have fulfilled requirements of international recognition

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 20 (ANI): The Taliban on Friday claimed that the Islamic Emirate has fulfilled commitments for international recognition.

Taliban's acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the Islamic Emirate is inclusive and has fulfilled all the requirements and it should be recognized by the international community, reported Tolo News.

Talking to Turkey's TRT World news channel, Muttaqi said, "In order to recognize a government, there is a need for border, people, and security. Since we have all of these, we have fulfilled the requirements to be recognized."

Some analysts meanwhile said in addition to international recognition, the Taliban should also take steps inside the country, reported Tolo News.

"Legitimacy has to be gained inside the country through a free election in which each citizen casts one vote to elect their government and the people see themselves in that government," Wali Frozan, an international relations analyst said.



"The renewal of the UNAMA mandate by the UN Security Council itself shows that the world wants to stay engaged with Afghanistan. But I hope the Islamic Emirate holds a national gathering (Jirga) in which participants from all walks of life attend," Shahzada Massoud, a political analyst said.

It has been nearly six months after the Taliban recaptured power in Afghanistan but they have not been recognized by any country yet.

Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition, and have time and again been reminded that respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community.

Speaking about Afghanistan's humanitarian situation, Muttaqi said humanitarian aid is not enough for Afghanistan and he called for development aid from the international community, reported Tolo News.

He said there are around 40 million people in Afghanistan and they cannot rely on humanitarian aid forever.

"If we want Afghanistan to be self-sufficient, on top of humanitarian aid we need development aid that creates employment and jobs," he added. (ANI)

