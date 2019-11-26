Representative image
Taliban commander among 10 terrorists killed in clashes with security forces in Afghanistan

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 02:13 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 25 (ANI): As many as 10 terrorists, including a Taliban commander, were killed in an armed conflict with Afghan security forces in the country's Kunduz province on Sunday, provincial governor's spokesperson said.
The clashes that occurred in Qarluq area of Archi district on Sunday morning, also left five members of Afghan security forces and six terrorists injured, provincial governor's spokesman Esmatullah Muradi said, as reported by Xinhua news agency.
Among the ten terrorists killed in the clashes include Taliban commander Mawlawi Mubashir alias Mawlawi Abida. The group has not made any comment on the report yet. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 08:38 IST

US calls for bringing 26/11 perpetrators to justice

Washington DC [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): As India today marked the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, the United States Department of State on Monday (local time) called for the perpetrators of the Mumbai carnage to be brought to justice as soon as possible.

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:13 IST

India, Vietnam sign MoU for cooperation in education, scientific research

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): India and Vietnam on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of education and scientific research, following a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Vietnam's Chief of the General Staff General Phan Van Giang here on Mon

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:56 IST

US Defence Secretary says Trump ordered him to allow convicted...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Monday said that President Donald Trump ordered him to allow a Navy SEAL acquitted of posing with a corpse of a slain ISIS terrorist, to retire without losing his elite status.

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:50 IST

UK truck deaths: Driver pleads guilty to immigration offences

London [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): A British truck driver, who had been charged with manslaughter after 39 Vietnamese nationals were found inside his refrigerated truck earlier this month, pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to assist unlawful immigration.

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:10 IST

Conan is a tough cookie: Trump welcomes military dog, who helped...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump welcomed Conan, the military dog who was injured during the successful US special forces raid which had lead to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, to the White House on Monday.

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:17 IST

Julian Assange 'could die in prison' without urgent medical...

London [UK], Nov 26 (ANI): More than 60 doctors from several countries have signed an open letter expressing serious concerns about Julian Assange's physical and mental health, and warned British authorities that the WikiLeaks founder "could die in prison" unless he receives urgent medical treatment.

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:06 IST

Argentina: 2 priests sentenced to over 40 years in prison in...

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Nov 26 (ANI): An Argentine court on Monday sentenced two Roman Catholic priests to more than 40 years in prison for sexually abusing deaf children at a Catholic high-school.

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:03 IST

Muraleedharan meets New Zealand parliamentarians delegation,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A delegation of New Zealand Parliamentarians on Monday met Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in the national capital and held a discussion to further strengthen New Delhi and Wellington Parliamentary ties, trade and connectivity.

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:03 IST

Rajnath Singh, VPA's Chief of the General Staff hold talks on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held talks with Vietnam's Chief of the General Staff General Phan Van Giang related to defence cooperation between New Delhi and Hanoi.

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:53 IST

Germany urges China to allow UN officials to Xinjiang

Berlin [Germany], Nov 25 (ANI): Germany on Monday called on China to provide access to the UN human rights commissioner and international experts to Xinjiang province amid surfacing of evidence proving Chinese authorities inflicting atrocities on minorities Muslims community in the region.

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:31 IST

84 hospitalised with poisoning after nitrogen plant leak in Egypt school

Aswan [Egypt], Nov 25 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 84 students and teachers of a girls' school in southern Egypt were poisoned by nitrogen as a result of leakage at a plant near the city of Aswan, Egyptian media reported on Monday.

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:12 IST

#16DaysofActivism: British deputy high commission celebrates...

Bengaluru [Karnataka], Nov 25 (ANI): To mark the international day for the elimination of violence against women, the British Deputy High Commission on Monday kicked off #16DaysOfActivisim with programmes on gender equality and women empowerment.

