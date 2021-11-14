Taliban constituted inclusive govt in Afghanistan, says foreign minister Muttaqi

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 14 (ANI): Islamic Emirate acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that the Taliban have already constituted an inclusive government that included representatives from all ethnic groups across the country, Pakistani media reported.

During a program hosted by Islamabad-based think-tank on Friday, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, Taliban official has said that no state has the authority to force them to accept former governments' representatives into the governance system, Pakistan Today reported.

"We have Tajiks, Balochs, Turkmens, Nuristanis, Uzbeks, and a number of other ethnic groups," he said. "If by inclusivity they mean the participation of diverse ethnic communities in Afghanistan and people from different regions of the country, then our current cabinet and government meet that criteria," he asserted.

He further said that if former President Ashraf Ghani's government was considered inclusive, then all of the people who worked in the previous administration have been kept in the current administrative system.

"And if by inclusivity they mean political opposition figures have a seat in the cabinet and other high positions of power, then please show us an example of such a government where opposition figures are also occupying positions of power," he asked, Pakistan Today.



Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to allow the transit of wheat donated by India to the people of Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

"Imran Khan pledged that Afghan transit via Pakistan would be facilitated, India-provided wheat will be allowed to reach Afghanistan via Wagah port, as well as visa services will be facilitated," Balkhi said.

Pakistan has not allowed Indian shipments to Afghanistan to pass through its territory.

In October, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) country director in Afghanistan, Mary Ellen Mc Groarty said the programme is in talks with India for wheat donation to Taliban controlled Afghanistan.

Taliban, following a meeting with Indian officials in October, said New Delhi has expressed readiness to provide extensive humanitarian assistance to Afghans. (ANI)

