Taliban court's verdict to punish citizens violates human rights: AIHRC

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 7 (ANI): Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) has termed the Taliban court's verdict on retribution, stoning, and implementation of Sharia limits on alleged criminals as "shocking, terrible and group punishment", Afghanistan based Khaama Press reported.

According to the commission, the Taliban's treatment could be registered as a violation and a mass crime against human rights at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

AIHRC said the Taliban's actions are against national and international laws and have violated all human values and all fair trial norms.

Taliban Deputy Chief Justice announced that the group's courts have implemented 175 retribution orders, 37 stonings, four under the walling killing. A total of 79 accused criminals paid a ransom, and Sharia limits have been executed on 103 others, according to Khaama Press.



Taliban's Deputy Chief Justice, Abdul Malik Haqqani, said some of these orders have been implemented, and others will be executed in the coming future.

AIHRC on Saturday said that courts should go through the three stages of investigation, trial, and the defendants should have access to a defence lawyer, information and other basic requirements for a fair trial, according to Khaama Press.

The Taliban's actions were described as "secret trials" and "field trials" by the AIHRC. It condemned them in the strongest terms.

The AIHRC's statement states, "The death penalty, which is the most severe punishment, should not be applied and imposed on the accused by using pressure and imposition of the ideological demands of the Taliban and in the absence of accepted principles of proceedings and a fair judicial mechanism."

According to AIHRC, the Taliban should not ignore the principles of fair trial and violate the rights of the accused by using cruel approaches, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

