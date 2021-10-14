Taliban create commission to expel 'corrupt' members

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 14 (ANI): The Taliban on Wednesday announced that their interim Afghan government is creating a commission to remove corrupt and undeserving individuals from its ranks.

Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokesperson for the Afghan Interior Ministry on Wednesday, informed that the new body will be comprised of officials from the country's defence and interior ministries as well as the national security directorate.

"This commission will purge the ranks of the Islamic Emirate [the self-designation of the Taliban government] in order to banish the bad guys," Sputnik quoted Khosty's statement.



According to the report, the "bad guys" in question include people who received their positions through family, criminals, people with a questionable past or officials who are hated by locals.

The news formed commission will be allowed in some cases to use force to banish corrupt officials from the government. Moreover, it will also probe whether foreign intelligence agencies were involved in the appointment of such people.

Khaama Press reported that the "filtration commission of forces" was created after gunmen started entering the houses of people pretending to be Taliban members. Earlier, it was said the Taliban is planning to send back to provinces the members of the outfit who are not trained enough to deal with the people of Kabul, especially the women.

The Taliban entered Kabul in the month of August after toppling the elected government. In subsequent weeks, the outfit announced the composition of the all-male cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former minister who has been under UN sanctions since 2001. (ANI)

