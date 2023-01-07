Taliban criticizes Prince Harry for remarks over Afghan killings, call it "war crimes"

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 7 (ANI): Taliban has openly criticized Prince Harry's claims of killing at least 25 of its people during his two military deployments in Afghanistan which he made revealed in his recently released biography, Khaama Press reported on Saturday.

The memoir, which was first published in Spain, described Harry's two deployments in Afghanistan. During his stay in the nation, he allegedly killed 25 individuals because he viewed them as "chess pieces" that needed to be eliminated from the game board, the memoir stated. Further, he claimed, "I did not think about those 25 people as human beings when I was caught up in the turmoil of war."

Taliban's interim administration referred to Harry's actions as "war crimes," and strongly condemned his statements.



Anas Haqqani, a Taliban leader wrote on Twitter, "Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return. Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes," as he denounced the claims of Harry.

Haqqani's statement, on the other hand, drew a number of responses from the national and international media, which were characterized as conflicting statements as the Taliban's atrocious regime in Afghanistan has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in the country.

The Taliban last month also suspended university education for all female students in Afghanistan, drawing condemnation from around the world, according to CNN.

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, the international community has been expressing concern over the situation of people in the war-ravaged nation and calling for respecting the basic human rights in the country by the Taliban.

Blasts and terrorist activities have also become a regular affair in the war-torn country as people continue to suffer. Despite the assistance, Afghanistan's poverty, malnutrition, and unemployment rates are still at their peak in the country. Natural catastrophes have made the situation even worse for Afghans, who are now facing one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history. (ANI)

