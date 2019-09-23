Taliban leader Mullah Baradar (Centre front row, file photo)
Taliban leader Mullah Baradar (Centre front row, file photo)

Taliban delegation meets China's special envoy for Afghanistan

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:34 IST

Beijing [China], Sept 23 (ANI): A Taliban delegation met China's special representative for Afghanistan Deng Xijun in Beijing to discuss peace efforts in the war-torn country, the insurgent group said on Monday.
This comes weeks after US President Donald Trump called off negotiations with the group in the aftermath of a Kabul terror attack.
During the discussions, Xijun said the "the US-Taliban deal is a good framework for the peaceful solution of the Afghan issue" and expressed support for the same, according to a tweet by Taliban spokesman in Qatar Suhail Shaheen, as cited by Al Jazeera.
The 9-member Taliban delegation was led by the group's co-founder Mullah Baradar, the tweet added.
Meanwhile, Spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry Geng Shuang said on Monday the delegation and ministry officials exchanged views on the "process of advancing peace in Afghanistan". He did not give any further details.
The meeting has come ten days after the Taliban delegation held talks with Russian officials in Moscow.
The US and the Taliban had held nine rounds of peace talks in Doha, aimed at ending the 18-year- long war in the country.
Days after an agreement was reached upon between the two sides "in principle", Trump called off the peace talks with the group in the wake of the Kabul terror attack which claimed 12 lives, including that of an American soldier. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:33 IST

Funeral held for 'dead' glacier in Switzerland

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 23 (ANI): At least 250 people hiked up to the Pizol Glacier in the Glarus Alps to hold a funeral for the ice sheet which is disappearing due to global warming.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:38 IST

Modi, Trump joint address is testimony that Kashmir will...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint address with US President Donald Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!' event is a testimony that Kashmir will flourish in the coming days, BJP spokesperson Khalid Jehangir said here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:18 IST

17 UAE companies confirm investment in India's infrastructure in...

Dubai [UAE], Sept 23 (WAM/ANI): Seventeen UAE companies have confirmed their investment in India's infrastructure sector in the last 12 months, an Indian minister has said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:16 IST

40 people killed in Afgan special forces attack in Helmand

Helmand [Afghanistan], Sept 23 (ANI): At least 40 people were killed on Monday in an airstrike and ground assault by Afghan special forces in Afghanistan's Helmand province.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:55 IST

UK-flagged oil tanker Steno Impero is free to leave: Iran

Tehran [Iran], Sept 23 (ANI): Two months after UK-flagged tanker was seized, Iran on Monday said the Steno Impero is free to leave as all necessary legal procedures have been completed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:23 IST

UK: 'Controlled explosion' on suspicious package carried out at...

London [UK], Sept 23 (ANI): A team of bomb disposal officers carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package at Manchester Airport on Monday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:14 IST

Pakistan PM briefs US lawmakers over Kashmir issue

New York [US], Sept 23 (ANI): Stepping up tirade against India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spent the second day of his visit to the United States briefing American lawmakers over Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:30 IST

5 civilians killed in airstrikes by Saudi-led coalition in Yemen

Omran [Yemen], Sept 23 (ANI): At least five members of a family were killed in airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Omran province in Yemen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:01 IST

Donald Trump to make a case against Iran at UN

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is expected to make a case against Iran at the United Nations this week even as US government insists that it wants to give diplomacy "every opportunity to succeed".

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:52 IST

'Great' US-India partnership strengthened with Modi-Trump...

Washington [US], Sept 23 (ANI): Hailing US and India's "great partnership", Nikki Haley, former Indian-American US ambassador to the UN, said that the friendship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened the relationship of New Delhi and Washington. Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:42 IST

Attempt to erase its own citizens: Pompeo slams China for...

New York [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Lashing out at China for its "repressive campaign" in Xinjiang region, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has termed it an attempt on China's part to erase its own citizens.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:22 IST

Work on sixth-generation fighter jets underway in Russia, says...

Moscow [Russia], Sept 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia is working on a sixth-generation fighter jet, State Research Institute of Aviation Systems (GosNIIAS) Director-General Sergey Khokhlov has said.

Read More
iocl