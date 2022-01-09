Taliban delegation to discuss political and economic issues in Tehran

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 9 (ANI): Delegates from Kabul leave for Tehran to discuss political and economic issues including trade and transit as a part of the visit.

A 26-member delegation of the Taliban led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi left Kabul for Tehran on Saturday evening to meet with Iranian officials, according to Tolo News.

Talking to reporters at Kabul airport, Muttaqi said they will hold talks with the Iranian officials on political and economic issues, including bilateral trade.

"We will try to form agreements with Iran on trade, economic, and political issues and we hope to have a fruitful visit," he said.

The visit comes at a time when Afghanistan is hoping for external financial assistance to revive its economy since the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban last August.



Meanwhile, acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi said they will talk with Iranian officials on importing gas and fuel from Iran to Afghanistan and will sign large contracts in this regard.

"We will work to sign big contracts on fuel so our private sector can buy and import goods to meet the demands in the market and decrease the prices," he said.

This is the first official visit of a high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Emirate to Iran since it has been in power, according to Tolo News.

Previously, a high-ranking delegation from Iran visited Afghanistan on November 2021 and discussed bilateral issues.

Earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Tehran's all efforts are for the formation of an all-inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is mostly dependent on Iran for goods and fuel and joint committees were established between Iran and Afghanistan last November to develop Kabul's economy. (ANI)

