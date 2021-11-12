Taliban denies selling US weapons to Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 12 (ANI): The Taliban on Friday denied reports that the outfit was selling to Pakistan weapons left behind by troops of United States, following the latter's chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan in August.

"The Islamic Emirate denies this report ... Afghanistan today has an independent government and this government has security departments. The security departments need the military equipment," said Inamullah Samangani, the deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, reported Tolo News.

Earlier it was reported that Pakistan sought to buy military weapons left by US forces in Afghanistan.



After the US conducted a rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, much of American military equipment remained in the country.

Based on the reports, the US left behind military equipment worth 85 billion dollars in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News. (ANI)





