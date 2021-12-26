Taliban deny deal with Turkey, Qatar to jointly run Kabul airport

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 26 (ANI): The Taliban on Saturday said that no deal has been struck between Qatar and Turkey that would allow the two countries to jointly run airports in Kabul and other Afghan cities.

Anadolu News Agency earlier reported that joint technical groups would meet in the coming days to lay out details of how they planned to operate Afghanistan's five international airports.



Imamuddin Ahmadi, a Taliban transport ministry spokesman, was cited as saying by the Tolo News agency hours later that no final agreement had been reached after negotiators from the two countries met with Talibs on Thursday. Talks will continue, he said, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, the Qatari technical team had repaired Kabul International Airport after the US withdrawal was completed on August 31.

International and local flights were suspended at Kabul's international airport and across Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in mid-August. (ANI)

