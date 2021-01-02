Taliban-designated Governor for Afghanistan's Faryab dies after their own explosive detonates

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 2 (ANI): Mullah Nazem, Taliban's designated governor for Faryab, and six other terrorists were killed when their own explosive detonated in Afghanistan's Dawlat Abad district.



Citing the provincial police, TOLO News reported that Mullah Nazem and six members of the group were killed when their own explosive detonated in Dawlat Abad district in the province on Friday night.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, TOLO News quoted the local officials as saying that four members of public uprising forces, including their commander, were killed in a clash against the Taliban in Bati Kot district of Nangarhar province on Friday. (ANI)

