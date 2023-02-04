Taliban detains Afghan educator for protest over ban on women's education

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 3 (ANI): Taliban on Friday detained an Afghan professor for protesting against the organization's hardline regime which banned education for women in the country, Al Jazeera reported.

The de-facto authorities reportedly detained the Afghan educator, Ismail Mashal for tearing his degrees on live TV to protest against the Taliban's ban on women's education.

"From today I don't need these diplomas any more because this country is no place for an education. If my sister and my mother can't study, then I don't accept this education," veteran journalism lecturer Ismail Mashal said in the video that went viral on social media last month, according to Al Jazeera.

Under the Taliban's rule, Afghans' quality of life has drastically worsened, especially for women and girls. Women are increasingly prohibited from engaging in public spaces, sports, jobs, and education as time goes on.



Since 15 August 2021, the de facto authorities have barred girls from attending secondary school, restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned women from using parks, gyms and public bath houses.

These restrictions culminate with the confinement of Afghan women and girls to the four walls of their homes.

The ban on higher education for women in Afghanistan has reportedly drawn widespread reactions from all across the globe and criticism for the Taliban's hardline policies in the country.

The females in the country are bearing the brunt of the Taliban's hardlines Islamic regime the most as the outfit has imposed many repressive rules on women including banning education, work, and long travel.

On December 24, the de facto authorities issued a decree banning women from working in NGOs, TOLOnews reported. This came after they had already suspended university education for women and secondary schooling for girls until what they termed further notice. (ANI)

