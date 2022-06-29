Taliban detains former police commander of Bagram

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 29 (ANI): The Taliban on Tuesday detained the former police commander of the Bagram district of Parwan province, Ahmad Khan Ahmadzai.

The family of former Afghan government employee Ahmadzai said that two of his family members - his son and nephew were also detained by the Taliban over one week ago, reported Tolo News.

"I opened the door, they tied my hands, when my father came out, they arrested him and then my brother," said Bahram, 14, son of Ahmadzai.

Ahmad Ahmadzai is a resident of Robat village in Bagram district of Parwan province. He retired five years before the fall of the former government, reported Tolo News.

"If he was responsible for anything, he would not stay here. He was retired five years ago," said Shah Agha, a relative.



Meanwhile, one of the Taliban's top members Anas Haqqani said taking personal revenge should be avoided and the general amnesty should be respected, reported Tolo News.

Contrary to the general amnesty announced by the Taliban post the takeover of Afghanistan, the former Afghan Government employees are being tortured and killed.

Previously reports were released by international organizations, including Human Rights Watch, about the killings and arrests of former government security members. The Taliban, however, has repeatedly rejected these reports.

"They detained him and his younger son and they arrested his other son and nephew as well," said Sayed Muhammad Khateb, head of Alljahad seminary.

Taliban, as part of its home search operations have detained several civilians close to the former security forces in recent days.

"Targeting military leaders has become routine. We can clearly see the detentions, execution, and extra-judicial courts," said Asef Nang, a military analyst. (ANI)

