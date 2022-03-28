Taliban enforce gender segregation at amusement parks

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 27 (ANI): The Taliban banned men and women from going to amusement parks on the same day, media reports said.



Men would be allowed to go to amusement parks from Wednesday through Saturday and women during the rest of the week, Sputnik news agency reported saying that this move will further enforce segregation rules in Afghanistan.

According to the reports, Taliban members were banned from going on amusement park rides with weapons and military fatigues and insignia last month.

Multiple rights group says the Taliban began enforcing strict Islamic laws across Afghanistan after returning to power in August. (ANI)

