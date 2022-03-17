Taliban form commission to bring back Afghan figures in exile

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 17 (ANI): The Taliban have announced the formation of a commission to invite Afghan figures back to Afghanistan, who had fled after the Islamic group seized power in August last year, media reports said on Thursday.

The commission titled "Repatriation and Connection" was ratified at the "cabinet meeting" on Wednesday, Khaama Press reported.

This comes a few weeks after the Deputy Prime Minister of the "caretaker government" Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar called on Afghan investors to return to the country.

The formation of the body came after a cabinet meeting of the government. According to the statement, the commission will liaise with Afghans who have left Afghanistan so that they can return to their homeland.



Following the Taliban takeover in August last year, thousands of Afghans left the country fearing reprisal from the Islamic group.

The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated.

The Taliban have committed and continue to commit human rights violations including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, a massive rollback of the rights of women and girls, censorship of and attacks against the media.

Moreover, people in Afghanistan are also facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis which is being driven by decisions and positions taken by the international community, especially the US, that have blocked Afghanistan from aid funding and access to the global financial system. (ANI)

