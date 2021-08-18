Taliban frolic at amusement park in Afghanistan's Herat

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 18 (ANI): After its recent takeover in Afghanistan, the Taliban has been celebrating its "so-called" victory with videos posted on social media showing many purported Taliban frolicking at an amusement park in Herat and enjoying rides on bumper cars and on merry-go-around.

Viral videos cited by the New York Post shows the alleged Taliban at an entertainment site in the city of Herat, which the Islamic group captured on Thursday as it overtook Afghanistan after a US pullout, as per reports.

The US media group citing a French media outlet reported that a 30-second long video clip identifying the men -- including one who rode in a gold bumper car while holding what appeared to be a long gun -- as Taliban terrorists.

Another can be heard laughing loudly in the shared video as the suspected Taliban members ride together alongside several others, including children.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday when President Ashraf Ghani fled and the insurgents walked into Kabul with no opposition.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban had announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law.

The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people. (ANI)