Taliban, govt. forces clash in western Afghan city

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 6 (ANI): The Taliban have stormed the outskirts of Farah city located in western Afghanistan, prompting the government forces to engage in heavy clashes since early Friday morning (local time), an official said.

Farah police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said that the Taliban were pushed back after they attacked the city from three sides, Tolo News reported.

The offensive comes a three days after a preliminary US-Taliban peace deal was announced following the completion of the ninth round of peace talks between the two sides aimed at ending the almost two-decades-long turmoil in the war-torn country.

The group, a day before, claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing near the heavily fortified Green Zone in Kabul that killed at least 10 Afghan civilians.

The US top negotiator Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, said this week that the two sides had drawn up a draft framework agreement under which American troops would leave five military bases in Afghanistan within 135 days of signing the pact.

On Wednesday, the Afghan government expressed doubts about the prospective deal, saying officials needed more information about the risks it posed, Al Jazeera reported.

There are some 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan, deployed at various bases across the country.

Khalilzad is also expected to meet Afghan and NATO officials to explain the draft agreement, which must be approved by US President Donald Trump before it can be signed. (ANI)

