Representative Image
Representative Image

Taliban, govt. forces clash in western Afghan city

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:37 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 6 (ANI): The Taliban have stormed the outskirts of Farah city located in western Afghanistan, prompting the government forces to engage in heavy clashes since early Friday morning (local time), an official said.
Farah police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said that the Taliban were pushed back after they attacked the city from three sides, Tolo News reported.
The offensive comes a three days after a preliminary US-Taliban peace deal was announced following the completion of the ninth round of peace talks between the two sides aimed at ending the almost two-decades-long turmoil in the war-torn country.
The group, a day before, claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing near the heavily fortified Green Zone in Kabul that killed at least 10 Afghan civilians.
The US top negotiator Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, said this week that the two sides had drawn up a draft framework agreement under which American troops would leave five military bases in Afghanistan within 135 days of signing the pact.
On Wednesday, the Afghan government expressed doubts about the prospective deal, saying officials needed more information about the risks it posed, Al Jazeera reported.
There are some 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan, deployed at various bases across the country.
Khalilzad is also expected to meet Afghan and NATO officials to explain the draft agreement, which must be approved by US President Donald Trump before it can be signed. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:54 IST

Robert Mugabe, longstanding dictator of Zimbabwe, dies at 95

Singapore, Sept 6 (ANI): Zimbabwe's revolutionary leader and long-time dictator Robert Mugabe has died in Singapore aged 95 on Friday, according to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:45 IST

In the run-up to FATF Plenary action, Pak lobbies for support on...

Bangkok [Thailand], Sep 6 (ANI): Pakistan has been lobbying with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which is due to present, by October, its evaluation report on Islamabad's action plan to curb terror financing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:18 IST

North Korea unlikely to receive food aid by end of Sept

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 6 (ANI) The Unification Ministry here on Friday said that the promised food aid is unlikely to be delivered to North Korea by the end of this month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:15 IST

India, S Korea ink 2 MoUs to boost defence cooperation

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 6 (ANI): India and South Korea on Friday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart here with an aim to intensify defence cooperation between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 08:40 IST

Sudanese PM announces formation of first cabinet since removal of Bashir

Khartoum [Sudan], Sep 6 (ANI): Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Thursday (local time) announced the formation of a transitional cabinet, the first since the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:27 IST

Sri Lanka: 293 suspects arrested in connection with Easter Sunday attacks

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 6 (ANI): The Sri Lankan police on Thursday said that 293 suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the Easter Sunday bombings in the island country in April.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:27 IST

Hurricane Dorian: Toll mounts to 30 in Bahamas

Nassau [Bahamas], Sept 6 (ANI): At least 30 people have died due to Hurricane Dorian which wreaked havoc in the Bahamas earlier this week, the country's Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:46 IST

Pak: Rescue worker killed, 10 injured in Quetta blasts

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], Sept 6 (ANI): A rescue worker was killed and 10 others were injured after twin IED blasts rocked Quetta's Khezai Chowk area on Thursday evening, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:20 IST

Rajnath meets S Korean defence counterpart, discusses boosting ties

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo where they reviewed defence cooperation between both countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:04 IST

Vladivostok: Modi refuses sofa, opts for chair at photo session

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declined a sprawling sofa kept specially for him at a photo session here and instead chose to sit on a chair along with others.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:56 IST

More than half US voters prepared to reject Trump in 2020...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 6 (Sputnik/ANI): About 52 per cent of US voters plan to vote against President Donald Trump in next year's national election although he retains broad core Republican support, a new poll showed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:25 IST

India-Indonesia trade target of USD 50 bn will now be set on...

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sept 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that with the opening of the CII representative office in Jakarta, Indian industries will find an ideal platform to proactively engage with their Indonesian counterparts, and the bilateral trade target of USD

Read More
iocl