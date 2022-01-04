Taliban holding negotiations with neighbouring countries seeking return of Afghan aircraft: Officials

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 4 (ANI): The Taliban which has been sanctioned by the UN for terrorism has started holding talks with neighbouring nations about returning Afghan planes that Afghan pilots used to flee to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan after the Taliban took over in August, according to the Taliban movement's senior officials.

"Over 40 aircraft have been flown to neighbouring countries, especially Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The negotiations have begun over the return of the aircraft," Islamic Emirate deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani was quoted by Afghanistan's TV channel TOLOnews as saying, reported Sputnik News.

The actual number of Afghan planes that have travelled to Central Asian countries is unknown, although according to certain estimates, there are over 164 aircraft, as per the news agency.



"The governments of the two countries have been called upon many times to return the aircraft to the current Afghan government. Of course, they made offers, but so far they have not handed them over (aircraft)," the media quoted defence ministry spokesman Inayatullah Khwarazami as saying.

Following weeks of successful advance on Kabul with little to no resistance, the Taliban movement reclaimed power in Afghanistan in August. The Taliban announced the revival of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in early September, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a key figure in the first Taliban government.

Thousands of Afghans attempted to abandon their country, fearing Taliban retaliation and denial of their basic rights and freedoms. (ANI)

