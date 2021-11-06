Taliban leader meets with top Aga Khan Foundation member, discusses strategy for Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 6 (ANI): The Taliban's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the top leaders of the group met with the envoy of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), Akbar Pesnani, to discuss a comprehensive development strategy for Afghanistan, Sputnik reported.

The Taliban-announced interim government's Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi met Pesnani and the latter briefed on the activities of the AKDN agencies aimed at developing the cultural, economic and social spheres in Afghanistan, said Sputnik.

Pesnani also emphasised that over 140 cultural heritage sites have already been restored in Afghanistan with the foundation's assistance.



Hanafi said that the Taliban is ready to assist the foundation in its mission in the country.

Emphasising that the joint activities should focus on the development of the health care and education systems in Afghanistan, Hanafi said that the Taliban had already begun creating conditions for girls' education in the country.

Pesnani also stated that the current priority should be the development of female education in Afghanistan.

Currently, Afghanistan is surrounded by various issues as the country's government had collapsed months back and the Taliban took control of it. (ANI)



