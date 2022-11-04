Taliban militants claim responsibility for 43 attacks in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 3 (ANI): The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for carrying out 43 attacks in 18 districts of Pakistan, saying that most of the time it was either in retaliation or in defence, according to the report published by TTP.

According to the report, most of the attacks were carried out in Khyber Agency. In Khyber, 9 attacks were taken out by militants, North Waziristan 6, Dera Ismail Khan 4, Lakki Marwat: 4, Bajaur Agency: 3, South Waziristan: 2, Charsadda: 2, Bannu: 2, and Peshawar: 2

In addition to it one attack each was carried out in Karachi, Lahore, Kohat, Chaman, Pishin, Tank, Nowshera, Karak, and Mardan.

Earlier, the report issued by its media wing " Umar Media", claimed that overall 113 security personnel including 60 troops, 30 policemen, 19 FC, and 4 intelligence agencies personnel were killed and injured. Five vehicles and 03 constructions of security forces were destroyed. Militants got two AK 47 rifles, 1 G3 gun, and 1 LMG as booty. Ten militants were also killed in clashes and raids.

Earlier, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West raised concerns about increasing attacks by TTP in Pakistan.

"The [increase in] attacks led by banned TTP is a challenge that Pakistan has been dealing with," said US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan in a recent interview, as quoted by The News International newspaper.

Over US ties with the Afghan Taliban, West said: "I don't believe that there will be any practical partnership between the US and Taliban."



He pointed out that the Taliban's harboring of slain Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was a clear violation of the Doha agreement.

The warning on TTP-led violence was given amid a sharp rise in attacks in recent months that has set alarm bells ringing in both Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan media reports have flagged the growing presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in the northwest part of the country, following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August last year.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's State Minister for Law Shahadat Hussain conceded that terror activities had increased sharply.

The highest number of terror incidents in Pakistan this year was recorded in September. An Islamabad-based think tank pointed to the resumption of attacks by the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.

The number of terror attacks increased in September compared to August this year, the Dawn said in an earlier report citing the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

September witnessed 42 militant attacks with an increase of 35 per cent compared to August. The Pakistani think tank also observed an increase of 106 per cent in violence in erstwhile Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In August this year, the think tank said the militants carried out 31 attacks across Pakistan, in which 37 people were killed and 55 others injured. (ANI)

