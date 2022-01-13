Taliban not ready to oblige Pakistan on TTP: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 13 (ANI): The Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in mid- August last year, are not ready to accept the demands of Pakistan of curbing the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in return to the favour done by Islamabad in facilitating their return to power in the strife-torn country.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is using Afghan territory as safe haven to wreak havoc in Pakistan causing an estimated 83,000 casualties across Pakistan, Al Arabiya post reported.

Stressing that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a "test case" for the Afghan Taliban, Islamabad has said that if the new rulers in Kabul cannot address Pakistan's concerns then how can they with their promise of cutting ties to al Qaeda and other such groups earn the trust of other countries?, it reported.



Islamabad believed that tackling the banned TTP group would help the interim government establish its credentials in the eyes of the world with regards to dealing with other terrorist outfits, reported The Express Tribune citing a senior Pakistani official as saying.

"We are telling the Taliban leadership to consider the TTP as a test case," the official familiar with the development said, emphasising that if the Taliban can not address concerns of Pakistan then who would trust them and their promise of cutting ties to al Qaeda and other such groups.

The Pakistani official also warned the Taliban that not addressing Islamabad's concerns will be damaging to the Afghan side.

It comes after the Afghan Taliban have failed to address the issue of the TTP (Pakistani Taliban) raised by Pakistan.

Afghan Taliban backs TTP, the proscribed group in Pakistan which has been behind several terror attacks in the country including the Peshawar Army School attack which killed over a hundred children in 2014. (ANI)

