Taliban officials claim to arrest 200 murder, kidnapping accused in past 3 months

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 17 (ANI): The Taliban officials on Wednesday claimed that they have arrested 200 persons accused of murder and kidnapping during the past three months in Mazar-e-Sharif city and districts of Balkh province.

"During the last three months when the Islamic Emirate took power we have arrested 200 accused of murder, kidnapping and robbery, and they are waiting for the courts," said Abdul Hai Abed, head of the security department, reported Tolo News.

"Forty of them were arrested during the two weeks," he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hai Abed added that the Islamic Emirate has begun the process of purging the ranks and reforming in the province, reported Tolo News.

"The commission is sorting and reforming forces newly established in the province and has already started preliminary works," Abed said.



The Taliban earlier established a commission to purge the ranks and bring reforms within the military in northern Afghanistan.

The head of the corps in Mazar-e-Sharif, Attaullah Omari, said the commission has pledged to work on recognizing and punishing those who misuse the name of Islamic Emirate in the north, reported Tolo News.

The commission will work to prevent infiltrators into the Islamic Emirate forces from Islamic State (Daesh).

In late 2014, Daesh first emerged in Afghanistan's Nangarhar. Its hardline goal remains the implementation of Sharia law and warned that whoever in the world went against Islam and the Quran will have to face the terror group's wrath.

Since August 15, Daesh has waged a deadly spate of suicide attacks and targeted bombings across multiple provinces and claimed dozens of lives. While some assaults have targeted the Taliban also.

Most of the recruits of the Daesh are believed to have defected from the Taliban branches in Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan, seeking an even more extreme interpretation of Islam with more international rather than domestic-centred goals of 'caliphate' control'.

The intensification of attacks carried out by the Daesh group has raised concerns among regional countries. (ANI)

