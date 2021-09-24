Taliban plans to form 'commission' in 2022 to draft new constitution

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 23 (ANI): The Taliban on Thursday announced plans to form a commission next year to draft a new constitution.

"The process of forming a new constitution will begin in a few months. We strive to ensure that our government has a constitution, which will be formed by scientists, lawyers and experts from our country," Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information of the interim Afghan government told Sputnik.

Over the process of preparing a new constitution, Mujahid said: "Most likely, this work will begin next year, and the commission will be appointed by our emirate."

Since the Taliban captured Kabul last month, it has been trying to gain international recognition. However, the United States and the global community are opting for a wait and watch as to see whether the outfit will keep promises concerning the human rights situation in Afghanistan.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban had announced the expansion of cabinet ministers with no women representation in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid said that new members of the caretaker cabinet of the Taliban were announced in an effort to ensure inclusivity by adding "minorities" to the cabinet, TOLO News reported.

This statement had come amid the ongoing 76th UN General Assembly.

Later on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke against the request of the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Ameer Khan Muttaqi to address the United Nations, General Assembly.

Prior to that Muttaqi in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requested to address the UNGA. Muttaqi has appointed Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman of the Taliban's political office, as the Afghan envoy to the UN, media reports said. (ANI)

