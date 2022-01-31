Taliban police official acknowledges NRF resistance, urges not to make 'Panjshir insecure'

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 31 (ANI): After the roadside bombing of a convoy of Islamic Emirate security vehicles in Panjshir, Taliban's deputy police chief for Panjshir province Abdul Hameed Khorasani acknowledged the National Resistance Front (NRF) resistance and urged not to make the Valley insecure.

Taking to Twitter, Afghan Aamaj News said, Khorasani to the resistance after the explosion on his caravan also said "Stop the resistance and do not make Panjshir insecure."

"Khorasani to the resistance after the explosion on his caravan: Stop the resistance and do not make Panjshir insecure After today's roadside bombing of a convoy of Taliban security vehicles in Panjshir, Khorasani sent a message for the first time under the heading "Resistance fighters" saying stop the resistance," Aamaj News tweeted.

Earlier, a roadside bomb hit the vehicle of the Taliban's deputy police chief for Panjshir province, Abdul Hameed Khorasani, in the Rukha district, said the local Afghan media.

It further said that Khorasani confirmed the incident but said the blast has caused no harm to him or his bodyguards.



Both the Islamic State and the NRF are active in the country. The Taliban is determined to suppress both groups wherever they find them, said the Afghan media.

Earlier this month, the negotiations between Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) and the Taliban ended without any results in Tehran.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan after entering Kabul last year, leading to the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani led government and mass evacuations.

After the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban on August 15 2021, Panjshir, the last province to resist the Taliban, surrendered on September 6.

However, the NRF leader Ahmad Massoud called on the Afghans to rebel against the Taliban, Sputnik had reported. (ANI)

