Taliban ready to cooperate bring in peace in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 4 (ANI): The Taliban is ready to cooperate to bring in peace in Afghanistan, said US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday.

"In follow on mtg with the Taliban, we underscored the economic development oppts that will follow a sustainable peace. We agreed developing plans in support of peace can never start too early, assuming the 2 sides can overcome final hurdles on the path to intra-Afghan negotiations," Khalilzad tweeted.

" Mullah Baradar and his team were engaged and the Taliban recognize all Afghans will have to make compromises in order to draw in the required investment in Afghanistan's future," he added.

Earlier today, he had held several meetings in Tashkent with Finance Minister Kamilov, Special Rep Irgashev and Foreign Ministers of the remaining C5+1 -- Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic. (ANI)

