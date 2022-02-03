Taliban reject allegations of interference in recent unrest in Kazakhstan

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 3 (ANI): The Taliban rejected allegations of its interference in the recent unrest in Kazakhstan stating that there was no truth in such accusations, reported local media.

"We strongly reject the claim that the Islamic Emirate allows anyone to use Afghanistan's territory to the detriment of any other country, or to interfere in the affairs of other countries, nor has there been any evidence available," Ariana News quoted the Taliban as saying in a statement on Wednesday.



Further, the statement said that some media outlets have quoted Russian officials as saying that some individuals from Afghanistan also took part in the protests in Kazakhstan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesperson, in the statement said, "While we want a reasonable and peaceful solution to the problems in Kazakhstan, we assure all parties that there is no threat to any country from Afghan soil."

A wave of protests against a hike in gas prices across Kazakhstan led to nationwide uproar earlier in January, resulting in clashes with the police, casualties and looting. The president declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to help bring the situation under control. (ANI)

