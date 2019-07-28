The Taliban have consistently refused to hold direct negotiations with President Ashraf Ghani's government calling it a puppet administration.
The Taliban have consistently refused to hold direct negotiations with President Ashraf Ghani's government calling it a puppet administration.

Taliban reject plans to hold direct talks with Afghan government

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 18:15 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): The Taliban on Sunday rejected a statement from the State Minister for Peace about plans to hold direct talks with the Afghan government within the next two weeks in a European country.
In a tweet on Sunday, a spokesperson for Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid said that the talks will not be held directly with the Afghan government, but will be held among all parties in which the government would attend as a participant.
The spokesperson said that the Taliban would initiate direct negotiations with the government only after the announcement of a timetable for the withdrawal of US forces from the country, reported Tolo News.
On Saturday, the State Minister for Peace Abdul Salam Rahimi had said that the direct talks between the government and the Taliban will begin within the next two weeks and that it will be held in a European country.
Rahimi added that the ministry has begun consultations with different stakeholders over the formation of a 15-member delegation who will lead the talks with the group.
Following Rahimi's announcement, US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had clarified that the talks will happen after the US "concludes its own agreement" with the Taliban.
The Taliban have consistently refused to hold direct negotiations with President Ashraf Ghani's government calling it a puppet administration.
The recent developments come as the Afghanistan government is involved with its international allies, especially the US to finalise a peace agreement to end the civil war in the Asian country. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:27 IST

Iran terms Britain seizing its oil tanker as violation of JCPoA

Tehran [Iran], July 28 (ANI): Britain seizing an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar earlier this month constituted a violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:46 IST

Russian Navy Day: INS Tarkash Capt gives returning salute to...

Moscow (Russia) July 28 (ANI): Commanding Officer of INS Tarkash Captain Sathish Vasudev on Sunday gave returning salute to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the ceremonial steam-past during Russian Navy Day celebrations at St Petersburg, Russia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:31 IST

Trump's mediation offer on Kashmir more than Pak's expectation:...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's recent offer to play the role of a mediator on the issue of Kashmir between New Delhi and Islamabad was more than Pakistan's expectation, country's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:30 IST

UK Cabinet member issues unusual style guide to staff; bans...

London [UK], July 28 (ANI): The newly appointed UK Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, raised eyebrows after issuing an unusual style guide to his new office, wherein specific words like "ongoing" have been banned in use for correspondence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:12 IST

Pak DG ISPR peddles fake news, posts doctored video of retd IAF...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): Pakistan's Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Asif Ghafoor, attracted ridicule after posting a doctored video of war hero and retired IAF Air Marshal, Denzil Keelor on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:51 IST

Another explosive-laden vehicle detonates in Afghanistan's Ghazni

Ghazni [Afghanistan], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Just a day after a suicide attack targetted Afghanistan's Ghazni, another explosive-laden car detonated in the province's Ab Band district early Sunday morning, a local source told Sputnik.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 11:59 IST

USA: Las Vegas suffers from grasshopper invasion

Washington [USA], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Hordes of grasshoppers have descended upon the Las Vegas Valley, a major metropolitan area in the US state of Nevada, as per local media reports.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:36 IST

CNN anchor slams Trump's 'racist' comments on Baltimore

Washington [USA], July 28 (ANI): CNN anchor Victor Blackwell on Saturday defended his hometown Baltimore, soon after US President Donald Trump criticised the region's Representative Elijah Cummings, calling his district a "disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess."

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:17 IST

New York: 1 dead, 11 injured in Brooklyn shooting

New York [USA], July 28 (ANI): At least one person is feared dead and at least 11 others, including a child, have been injured in a shooting incident at an outdoor gathering in Brooklyn here on Saturday night, local media reported.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 08:41 IST

3 N Koreans crossed maritime border on boat: S Korea

Seoul [South Korea], July 28 (ANI): South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Sunday said that three North Koreans had crossed the maritime border shared with the reclusive state on a fishing boat on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 08:14 IST

Russian vessel detained by N Korea released

Moscow [Russia], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian embassy in North Korea said on Sunday that the Russian Xianghailin-8 fishing vessel, detained by North Korean border guards, has been released.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 06:19 IST

Dengue fever kills 13 in Tanzania

Dodoma [Tanzania], July 28 (ANI): As many as 13 people have died as a result of dengue fever, while 6,677 people are infected with the virus across the East African country, the health ministry told the state media.

Read More
iocl