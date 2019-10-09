Taliban rejects Afghan govt's claims of killing Al-Qaeda's Indian subcontinent chief Asim Umar

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 09 (ANI): Hours after Afghan government announced that Indian-born terrorist and chief of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Asim Umar, was killed in a joint operation conducted by the US and Afghan forces, Taliban on Tuesday rejected the government claims and said that the announcement was a part of "fabricated propaganda" perpetrated by the Kabul administration.

"Officials of the stooge Kabul administration claimed to have killed a leader associated with Al Qaeda organization during the raid and bombing of a wedding in Musa Kala district, Helmand," Taliban spokesperson Qari Muhammad Yousuf Ahmadi said in a statement.

"We categorically reject this claim by Kabul officials and consider it a part of enemy fabricated propaganda," he added.

Afghan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) has tweeted about the killing of Umar during the operation in Helmand province on September 23."NDS can now confirm the death of Asim Omar, leader of #Al_Qaeda in the #Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound in Musa Qala district of Helmand province on Sep. 23,' the tweet read.

Six other members of the AQIS group were also killed in the operation, the NDS said, adding that most of these members were Pakistani citizens.

The terrorist group also claimed that the government is trying to "conceal" the fact that a huge of civilians were killed in the operation in Musa Kala. (ANI)

