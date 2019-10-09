Pakistani national and Chief of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIC) Asim Umar
Pakistani national and Chief of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIC) Asim Umar

Taliban rejects Afghan govt's claims of killing Al-Qaeda's Indian subcontinent chief Asim Umar

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 04:26 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 09 (ANI): Hours after Afghan government announced that Indian-born terrorist and chief of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Asim Umar, was killed in a joint operation conducted by the US and Afghan forces, Taliban on Tuesday rejected the government claims and said that the announcement was a part of "fabricated propaganda" perpetrated by the Kabul administration.
"Officials of the stooge Kabul administration claimed to have killed a leader associated with Al Qaeda organization during the raid and bombing of a wedding in Musa Kala district, Helmand," Taliban spokesperson Qari Muhammad Yousuf Ahmadi said in a statement.
"We categorically reject this claim by Kabul officials and consider it a part of enemy fabricated propaganda," he added.
Afghan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) has tweeted about the killing of Umar during the operation in Helmand province on September 23."NDS can now confirm the death of Asim Omar, leader of #Al_Qaeda in the #Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound in Musa Qala district of Helmand province on Sep. 23,' the tweet read.
Six other members of the AQIS group were also killed in the operation, the NDS said, adding that most of these members were Pakistani citizens.
The terrorist group also claimed that the government is trying to "conceal" the fact that a huge of civilians were killed in the operation in Musa Kala. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 05:36 IST

India among 34 UN nations to pay regular annual dues within...

New York [United States], Oct 09 (ANI): India is among 34 United Nations member states which paid their regular annual dues within the stipulated time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 05:24 IST

Trump administration will not participate in Democrats...

Washington [US], Oct 09 (Sputnik/ANI): The Trump administration will not take part in the Democrats' impeachment "political theatre," the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 03:18 IST

India hands over 10,000 vials of anti-rabies vaccines to Myanmar

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], Oct 09 (ANI): India has handed over 10,000 vials of anti-rabies vaccines to Myanmar in an effort to help the Naypyitaw in its fight against the Rabies disease.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:46 IST

Paris: Rajnath Singh receives Guard of Honour by French Republican Guards

Paris [France], Oct 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (local time) received Guard of Honour by French Republican Guards at 'Hotel de Brienne Defense Minister,' in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 02:30 IST

US imposes visa restrictions against Chinese govt officials over...

Washington [US], Oct 9 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday (local time) introduced visa restrictions against Chinese government and Communist Party officials over human rights violations in the country's Xinjiang region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:41 IST

Senior US senator 'disturbed' by communications restrictions in...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Senior Democratic Congressman and the co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, Mark Warner, said on Tuesday that he is "disturbed" by the communication and movement restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the government to take steps, including allowing political p

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:29 IST

Anyone trying to destabilise India will face retaliation: Rajnath Singh

Merignac/Paris [France], Oct 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India will have to retaliate if someone tries to "destabilise" the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:26 IST

Pak Army chief calls on Chinese military leadership in Beijing

Beijing [China], Oct 8 (ANI): Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the top military commanders of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) here on Tuesday and discussed regional security environment, including the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan military's Inter-Services Public Re

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Rajnath Singh receives first Rafale in France, performs 'Shastra...

Bordeaux [France], Oct 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday received the first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet bearing the tail number RB-001 in the French port city of Bordeaux and performed 'Shastra Puja' on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:11 IST

Al-Qaeda's Indian subcontinent chief Asim Umar killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 8 (ANI): Pakistani national and chief of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIC), Asim Umar, was killed in a joint operation by the US and Afghan forces in the Helmand province, country's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 21:12 IST

India increasing combat capability for 'self-defence', says...

Bordeaux [France], Oct 8 (ANI): Shortly after taking a sortie in Rafale, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the jet has increased combat capability of Indian Air Force (IAF) and the country is doing this for "self-defence".

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 20:34 IST

In Mongolia, Pradhan travels 20 km on rail network to Oil...

Sainshand [Mongolia], Oct 8 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on a two-day visit to Mongolia, travelled 20 km on the rail network to the Oil Refinery Project which is to be built under a GOI Line of Credit of US $ 1.236 billion near Sainshand.

Read More
iocl