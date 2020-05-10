Taliban releases another 29 Afghan prisoners

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 10 (Sputnik/ANI): The Taliban said that they have freed another 28 Afghan prisoners as part of efforts to accelerate the mutual release of detained persons with Kabul.

The prisoners were released in the western province of Herat, the spokesman for the movement's political office, Suhail Shaheen, has said.

The Taliban is demanding that the Afghan authorities release 5,000 prisoners on the basis of the US-Taliban peace deal. Kabul, in turn, agreed to gradually release 1,500 of the movement's members.

The Afghan National Security Council said on Saturday that Kabul has released a total of 1,000 Taliban members and expects the group to respond by setting free government security forces personnel and speeding up the preparation of direct talks. (Sputnik/ANI)

