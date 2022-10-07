Taliban 'reversed' decade-long economic growth in Afghanistan, reveals UN report

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 6 (ANI): As Afghanistan continues to face a slump in the economy after the Taliban takeover of the country, the fragile economy of Afghanistan is reversed which took ten years to acquire, according to a statement of the UN report.

According to the UN report that was released on Wednesday by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Afghan economy lost around USD 5 billion after the Taliban took control and had a gross domestic product of only about USD 20 billion before Taliban took control of Afghan soil, Khaama Press reported.

As per a UNDP analysis, prohibiting women from working could lead to a loss of up to USD 1 billion, or up to 5 per cent of the nation's GDP.

Earlier in July, the UN mission in Afghanistan released a report and outlined the human rights situation prevailing in Afghanistan over the 10 months since the Taliban takeover.



The mission said that while the report highlights aspects of the Taliban's human rights violations, it does not fully reflect the number of violations and abuses reflected in this report, and the full scope of the deterioration of the human rights situation since August of last year.

UNAMA has a vital role in monitoring and documentation of the violation and protection of human rights in Afghanistan.

The UN mission further stated that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) also have a significant role to play in preventing human rights violations and ensuring accountability, in line with Afghanistan's international obligations.

The latest report shows the state of Human Rights in Afghanistan covering the period from August 15, 2021, to June 15, 2022.

The report also revealed a disturbing and consistent pattern of human rights violations by the Taliban, in line with the previous findings of the High Commissioner for Human Rights that continue to take place in the war-torn country. (ANI)

