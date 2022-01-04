Taliban say only technical jobs at Afghanistan's airports will be contracted out

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 3 (ANI): The Taliban have said that only the management of the technical operations at Afghan airports will be contracted out while the general management will be led by the Afghan government, reported local media.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation (MoTCA) has said that negotiations over the management of technical issues of Afghan airports are ongoing between the Afghan team and the delegations from Qatar and Turkey, reported TOLOnews.



The officials of the ministry also stated that the final decision will be made within the next two weeks.

Imamuddin Ahmadi, the spokesperson for the ministry, said that the interim government will not give the complete management of the country's airport to anyone rather a contract will be made over the technical affairs of the international airports with standard and international companies, according to TOLOnews.

The spokesperson also informed that some members of the technical teams have also been infected with the COVID-19. He also said that negotiations have been delayed as the officials went for the new year vacation. However, technical teams are in contact, so a final decision can be reached, said Ahmadi. (ANI)

