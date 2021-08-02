Taliban seize Afghan TV office in Lashkargah amid intensified fighting with govt forces

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 2 (ANI): The Taliban on Monday took over the Afghan TV office in the south-western Afghan city of Lashkargah, capital of Helmand province amid intensified clashes with the Afghan government forces.

According to a Sputnik report, employees of the captured TV studio have not been in the office for the last two days, and the broadcasting has stopped in all of Helmand.



Fighting in Lashkargah intensified on Sunday. Earlier, Afghan government forces killed 38 members of the Taliban when they attempted to storm a prison in the southwestern city of Lashkargah on Monday.

This comes as many parts of the city have fallen to the Taliban in recent weeks, TOLO News reported.

Afghanistan is witnessing a spike in violence amid the gradual withdrawal of international troops from the country in accordance with the US-Taliban peace agreement concluded in Doha in February 2020. (ANI)

