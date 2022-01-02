Taliban should reform policies for international recognition, says Blinken

Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antonio Blinken on Saturday (local time) advised the Taliban to bring changes in their approaches and policies if they want recognition of their Islamic Emirate government.

The US State Secretary asked Afghanistan's new rulers to uphold human rights, allow freedom of movement, halt reprisals and combat terrorism, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

Speaking about his priorities for 2022, Blinken said that they are considering a number of approaches to enable injecting more cash into Afghanistan for the economy of the country, reported The Khaama Press.



Pakistani newspaper Dawn quoted him as saying the US was part of the release of about USD 280 million recently in the Afghan Trust Fund, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

Meanwhile, the US secretary of state acknowledged that the approaches will not allow the Taliban access the cash.

Meanwhile, as the Taliban have not been recognised by any country, their spokesperson said that recognition is not their need but a need of the international community.

"Recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is not a need of Afghanistan but of the international community as Afghanistan is a member of the community and political engagement with Afghanistan will benefit all," Khaama Press quoted Taliban spokesperson Inamullah Samangani as saying.

Samangani warned the international community of adverse consequences if it does not recognize the IEA. (ANI)

