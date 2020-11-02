Taliban suffer heavy casualties as 175 terrorists killed in Kandahar Province

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The Taliban have suffered heavy casualties during fierce clashes with the Afghan security forces in Kandahar province, as 175 terrorists, including several commanders, have been killed, a source in the Afghan National Directorate of Security told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the source, 175 terrorists were killed and 26 others were wounded during the clashes, which took place in the Arghandab district of the southern province.

As many as seven Taliban commanders were killed during the military operation overnight, the source added.



A Taliban spokesman had said earlier that the terrorist organisation had only suffered minor losses.

Kandahar province has become a hotbed of violence over recent days, as clashes between government forces and the Taliban have intensified.

Police and security sources in the region have reported dozens of Taliban casualties over the past week as the Afghan military launched a barrage of air and artillery strikes.

The heavy fighting is taking place as the Afghan government and the Taliban remain locked in peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha. Both parties have said that they are looking to reach a secure and lasting ceasefire, although little progress has been made since the talks began on September 12. (ANI/Sputnik)

