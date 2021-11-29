Taliban takes over Afghan Independent Bar Association

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 29 (ANI): Taliban have taken over the Afghan Independent Bar Association (AIBA) and plans on using it as a government office under the Ministry of Justice, claimed AIBA members on Sunday.

This comes as a great number of Afghan prosecutors and advocates--many of whom were women--left the country after the collapse of the former government in August, reported TOLOnews.

TOLOnews quoted a spokesman for the Ministry of Justice, Mohammad Bashar as saying, "The AIBA is no longer independent, it is part of the Ministry of Justice and a caretaker introduced for the association."



The forces of the Islamic Emirate entered the associations' Kabul office, closed all the rooms and ordered all the members and staff to get out of the office," said Najla Rahel, a former deputy at AIBA.

"Our request is the independence of the association; if it is not considered, we will continue and launch civil protests," said Sayed Maarof Hashimi Jahed, head of AIBA's media office.

The members further added that AIBA, which was functioning independently in accordance with the International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI) laws, was established by a private fund and the government was only to monitor the association's operations.

TOLOnews quoted a member of the AIBA as saying, "The association is maintained by a private budget of defence attorneys, we want our rights, which is the independence of the association--our rights should not be ignored."

Pertinently, the IBAHRI stated that Islamic Emirate will face challenges ahead, calling for the sustained independence of the AIBA, reported TOLOnews. (ANI)

